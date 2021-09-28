Uttarakhand studying UP population Bill to make its own: Report

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government is examining the draft population control Bill of Uttar Pradesh, in what sources told The Indian Express is a first step to make its own Bill as per demographic and social conditions of the state.

This comes after leaders of 35 RSS affiliates nudged the Dhami government to ensure a “demographic balance” in the state and introduce a population control law, similar to the ones in Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

In his Independence Day speech, CM Dhami had said that a committee would be formed to help make a law on the population control of the state. Sources in the government told the publication that it is yet to be constituted. “But we are examining the population control Bill drafted by Uttar Pradesh. The draft Bill has been sent to the Law Department to study it and give an opinion considering Uttarakhand’s social and demographic conditions,” the report quoted an official as saying.

The UP Law Commission had last month submitted the UP population Bill to the CM’s office for consideration.

The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021, official sources told IE, aims at ''revitalising efforts and providing for measures to control, stabilise and provide welfare to the population of the state implementation and promotion of two-child norm''.

The Bill provides for making couples with more than two children ineligible for state government jobs and also bar them from contesting panchayat elections while those with two children would receive two additional increments, subsidy in the purchase of house and rebate in the utility bills.

(With DHNS inputs)

