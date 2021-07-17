Uttarakhand to be made leading state in tourism by 2027: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand to lead in tourism by 2027: CM Dhami

  • Jul 17 2021, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 19:55 ist
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said Uttarakhand will be made a leading state in the tourism sector by 2027.

Infrastructure in tourism and power sectors will be strengthened while the ongoing road and rail projects will gain a big momentum to make Uttarakhand a leading state in tourism, he said at a programme.

Dhami said that during his recent visit to Delhi he had discussed with the Union Railway and IT Minister how to extend Internet connectivity to around 6,000 villages of the state and how to speed up work on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link project which is already underway.

The chief minister said he had also brought up the issue of expediting the survey of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar broad gauge rail line during his meeting with the Union minister.

He reiterated that the Kanwar yatra has been suspended in Uttarakhand in view of Covid as saving the lives of people is the state government's top priority. He said 100 per cent vaccination will be done in the state in the next three to four months.

India News
Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand
Tourism

