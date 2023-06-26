Uttarakhand UCC panel may submit draft bill to state government soon

The Uttarakhand expert panel on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may, along with its report to the state government, submit a draft UCC bill which could act as a reference or a template for other states that would want to follow suit and universalise personal laws.

Final touches are being given to both the model bill and the report which will deal with issues including the minimum age of marriage, nikah halala and responsible parenthood.

The panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, was constituted in May 2022 by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Other members of the panel are retired Delhi high court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, retired bureaucrat Shatrughan Singh and Doon University vice-chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

In the last twelve months, the committee held extensive consultations with stakeholders and received more than 2.31 lakh written submissions while 20,000 people, including “Muslim women”, appeared before the panel to register their views. The last such public dialogue was organised in Delhi on June 14 after which the committee set out to give final shape to the report.

On the same day, the Law Commission of India issued a statement seeking views on UCC from the public and recognised religious organisations. The decision to revisit the issue came four years after a commission consultation paper had closed the chapter by calling UCC “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.

The under-preparation Uttarakhand UCC report is based on one of the most extensive consultations undertaken by a government-appointed committee in recent years. “The feedback mechanism was elaborate so much so that this is bigger than consultations done for the National Curriculum Framework,” sources told DH.

One of the important sections of the report would deal with population control through ‘responsible parenthood’.

On this subject, the panel has, among other inputs, considered the Responsible Parenthood private members bill anchored by Union minister Sanjeev Balayan. The bill signed by 125 MPs was introduced in Parliament ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll but was not pursued by the government. One of the UCC panel members, Manu Gaur, has been associated with an NGO that works on population control.

After winning the second consecutive term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 2019 had spoken about the “population explosion” in the country which he warned “is creating innumerable challenges for the coming generations.”

Earlier this year, the constitution of the Uttarakhand UCC panel was challenged in the Supreme Court in January. The apex court had dismissed the petition refusing to interfere in the matter.