Uttarakhand wildlife board proposes denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

The Uttarakhand Wildlife board has proposed denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve at the 16th meeting of the board chaired by the state's Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, ANI reported.

In 2002, the erstwhile Congress government had notified nearly 5,400 square kilometres of forest land under 14 divisions of Shivalik Elephant Reserve.

Further approvals were provided to build roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Govind wildlife sanctuary area, Uttarkashi district, a 12-kilometre stretch from Naitwad to Nuranu, 23-kilometre road from Naitwad to Haldwadi, 13-kilometre road from Haldwadi to Seva, eight-kilometre road from Pauv to Sirga, the news agency reported.

Rudranath temple drinking water scheme in Kedarnath wildlife division of Chamoli and construction of 150-metre bridge on Dhangarhi Nala and 90-metre bridge on Panod Nala at Ramnagar under the Corbett tiger reserve were also given approval.

In addition, 10-kilometre Nadung to Janaktal trek, 18-kilometre Dumku to Chorgarh trek, 10-kilometre Jhala to Avana Bugyal and 14-kilometre Jaspur to Brahmital trek in the Gangotri national park were also approved.