Uttarkashi avalanche: 5 more bodies recovered

Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies brought down to camp in Matli

The bringing back of five more bodies on Monday takes the number of bodies brought down from the summit camp so far to 26

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 10 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 16:10 ist
SDRF personnel shift bodies of the Draupadi Ka Danda-2 avalanche victims from the Dokrani base camp, in Uttarkashi district. Credit: PTI Photo

Bodies of five more avalanche victims were brought to the ITBP camp in Matli on Monday, even as continuous snowfall hampered the efforts to locate two mountaineers still missing.

The bringing back of five more bodies on Monday takes the number of bodies brought down from the summit camp so far to 26, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said.

"One body is still at the summit camp while search for the two missing mountaineers continues," he said.

Read | Two Bengalureans confirmed dead in Uttarakhand avalanche

Twenty-nine climbers, including 27 trainees and two instructors, who were part of an advanced mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering had gone missing after they were struck by a massive avalanche at an altitude of 17,000 feet on their way back from Draupadi ka Danda-II peak on October 4.

A multi-agency search-and-rescue operations by the SDRF, ITBP, Army and IAF was launched on the same day, which still continues.

"Continuous snowfall over the avalanche-hit site is hampering search operation. But efforts to find the two missing mountaineers continue despite bad weather. We hope the operation will soon be over," the DM said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarkashi

What's Brewing

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 