V-P Dhankhar will uphold democratic values, says PM Modi while welcoming him in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi said Dhankhar has great knowledge of legal matters with more than three decades of experience as an advocate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2022, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 13:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will uphold democratic values as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

"Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans," said the prime minister as the House met for the first day of Winter Session of Parliament.

Modi also said President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind too belonged to the marginalised sections of society.

In his address to welcome the new Chairman of the Upper House, Modi said Dhankhar has great knowledge of legal matters with more than three decades of experience as an advocate.

The prime minister also said the Winter Session of Parliament is being held at a time when India is beginning the journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and assuming the presidency of the G-20 grouping.

