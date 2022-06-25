V P Singh's social justice concept to stay relevant till democracy exists: Farmer leader

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday asserted that till the time democracy exists in India, former prime minister V P Singh's concept of social justice will remain relevant.

Dixit said the representation from backward classes, Dalits, minorities, tribals and women in legislature, judiciary and executive increased after 1989 and called this a gift from "Jan Nayak" (mass leader) Singh to the society.

Addressing a meeting here to mark Singh's birth anniversary, Dixit said, "The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has chosen Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the tribal society, as its candidate for the Presidential election.

People from the SC community and other backward classes are also rendering their services in the country's top posts. Till the time democracy exists in India, the concept of social justice followed by Vishwanath Pratap Singh will remain relevant."

V P Singh was born on June 25, 1931, and died in November 2008, aged 77.

He was the prime minister from December 2, 1989, to November 10, 1990.