Delhi: Jab centres for teens to be opened in schools

Vaccination centres for 15-18 age group to be opened in schools with operational health clinics

On Wednesday, the DoE also directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-17

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2022, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 12:50 ist

The Delhi government has directed its officials to open temporary vaccination centres for children in the age group 15-18 years in its 20 schools where health clinics are operational.

The vaccination drive for children in the age group began on January 3.

"All DDEs (Distts.) and DDEs (Zones) are hereby directed to open temporary vaccination centres for students in the age group of 15-18 years in the 20 schools wherein School Health Clinics are operational," Directorate of Education (DoE) said in official order.

"The officers are to coordinate with the district magistrates in order to set up the vaccination centres. Separate sufficient space shall be provided by school principals for the vaccination centres," it added.

"All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule," the DoE said.

"The officer will also randomly call the students and parents to find out whether they were informed about vaccination and whether they have been vaccinated or not. The heads of schools will also have to increase mobilisation efforts to ensure more than 80 per cent of children in each school turn up for vaccination," it added.

New Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

