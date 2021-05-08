Covid vaccination for 18-44 from May 10 in Uttarakhand

Vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group to begin on May 10 in Uttarakhand

Originally scheduled to start on May 1, the drive could not begin on time due to non-availability of vaccines

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 08 2021, 23:11 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 23:16 ist
Around 50 lakh people of this age group are to be inoculated for free in Uttarakhand during the drive. Credit: AFP Photo

Vaccination of people aged 18-44 years will begin on May 10 in Uttarakhand.

Announcing this here on Saturday, Health Secretary Amit Negi said the first consignment of one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine for people in that age group has been received.

Around 50 lakh people of this age group are to be inoculated for free in Uttarakhand during the drive, he said.

Originally scheduled to start on May 1, the drive could not begin on time due to non-availability of vaccines.

Apart from registering on the Cowin portal, beneficiaries will have to take a prior online appointment for vaccination.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarkhand
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Neanderthal remains uncovered in caves near Rome

Neanderthal remains uncovered in caves near Rome

Max Verstappen fastest in final Spanish GP practice

Max Verstappen fastest in final Spanish GP practice

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 