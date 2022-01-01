Vaishno Devi shrine helpline numbers issued

The authorities on Saturday announced helpline numbers for families and friends of devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, wherein 12 people died and 20 injured in a stampede.

Helpline numbers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board:

01991-234804

01991-234053

Other Helpline nos:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557.

The PMO announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the best of kin who lost their lives during the stampede. J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has announced Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede.

The stampede took place around 2.45 am on Saturday, when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips on the occasion of New Year.

Officials said the stampede took place outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

