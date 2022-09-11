Vande Bharat train breaks record at 100km/hour speed in 52 seconds

Semi high-speed train ‘Vande Bharat’ express broke the record of the bullet train during its trial run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad by clocking the speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds.

During its trial run on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route on Friday, the new upgraded Vande Bharat train was able to cover 491 km non-stop in five hours and 14 minutes with 130 kmph speed. There were no hiccups during the trial run, said a railway official here.

Once the train runs on the proper timetable with halts, it is expected to take less than 6 hours between two cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train from Gandhinagar end of this month as it got all mandatory clearances for the inaugural run between the two cities.

The actual speed would be about 130 kmph during the commercial run as the existing track is in the process of being strengthened to be ready for a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

At present, on this route, Shatabdi Express takes six hours and 15 minutes. The proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is expected to cover the same distance in 2-3 hours at a speed of 320 kmph.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav last week said the maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train is 180 km/ph whereas the first generation Vande Bharat trains have a maximum speed of 160 km/ph and reach 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and have.

The new Vande Bharat trains would be equipped with WI-FI, 32-inch LCD TVs, energy-efficient ACs with dust-free clean air cooling, and a side recliner seat facility for all classes which was earlier provided to just executive class passengers, the Railway Ministry said.

The improved features also include automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, three-hour battery backup, GPS systems, and a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. fresh air and return air, said the Ministry.

At present two Vande Bharat Express is operating between Delhi- Varanasi, and Delhi - Katra.