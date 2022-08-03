Varanasi administration withdraws Rs 10 fee to visit Namo Ghat after backlash

The administration in Varanasi reportedly withdrew its decision of levying a fee to visit the Namo Ghat on the banks of the Ganga, following widespread backlash from the public and criticism from opposition parties. Leaders in the opposition demanded an explanation from prime minister Narendra Modi, who was also the Lok Sabha member from Varanasi.

According to sources, officials of Smart City Company levied a fee of Rs 10 for visiting the Namo Ghat—it derived its name from the two huge sculptures of folded hands on the riverbank. The ticket against the fee allowed visitors to spend four hours at Namo Ghat, after which they had to spend another Rs 10, to spend more time visiting.

“The fee has been levied to prevent non-serious visitors from going there…many people just loiter there and create nuisance,” an official of the Smart City Company said, justifying the charges.

A senior official in Varanasi later informed that the decision to levy the fee had been cancelled, and that the visitors would not have to pay anything to visit Namo Ghat. Sources, however, revealed that Smart City Company officials were still charging a fee for entry.

Namo Ghat, which is around 500m long and cost the state exchequer Rs 34 crore to build, was inaugurated by Modi in 2019.

“It never happened in the history of the city…now even the locals will have to pay a fee for darshan of ‘Maa Ganga’...we will oppose this…and hold demonstrations,” said local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Manoj Rai.

Interestingly, ‘Maa Ganga’ had called to Modi, as he explained his decision to contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi for the first time in 2014. “Mujhe to Maa Ganga ne bulaya hai (I have been called by Mother Ganga),” Modi had said at the time.