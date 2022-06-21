Varanasi judge hearing Gyanvapi case transferred

Varanasi civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the video survey of Gyanvapi mosque, has been transferred to Bareilly.
He is among the 121 civil judges transferred by the Allahabad High Court on Monday evening. The transferred judges are required to take charge of office by July 4.
Sources termed the transfer of Diwakar as 'routine' and said that there was no link to the sensitive Gyanvapi case that he was hearing.
Diwakar had also claimed to have received death threats during the hearing of the case.
His security had been upgraded by the Uttar Pradesh government.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local
Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him
PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru
Millions affected by devastating floods in Bangladesh
Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26
You don't have to be an artist to be creative!
Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle
Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport
No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal