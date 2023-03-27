Vasundhara Raje retained in new BJP posters in Rajasthan, Poonia out

New posters put up outside the BJP state party headquarters here hint towards new political equations being formed in the Rajasthan unit of the party after the appointment of Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi as the state president.

In the latest posters seen outside the party office, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's picture has been retained while the picture of outgoing president Satish Poonia has been removed.

Read | Rajasthan govt announces 4% hike in DA of state employees, pensioners

Raje's picture was removed from the posters at the party headquarters after Satish Poonia became the party president in Rajasthan. In January this year, when BJP national president J.P. Nadda visited Rajasthan, then once again Vasundhara Raje's picture was included in the posters at the BJP headquarters. Since then, fresh discussion on changes in the party politics started doing the rounds.

Satish Poonia's photo has now been removed from the poster outside the Rajasthan BJP headquarters. At the same time, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is still intact in the poster. Even before the coronation of C.P. Joshi, new posters have been put up outside the BJP headquarters.

In the new pictures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda, newly appointed state chief C.P. Joshi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje have been given place.

The fresh round of discussion among the political circles is the removal of the picture of Satish Poonia, which had been there in the hoardings at the BJP headquarters for the last three years.