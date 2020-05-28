Vehicle-borne IED blast averted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Vehicle-borne IED blast averted in Pulwama: Police

  • May 28 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 11:25 ist
A vehicle-borne IED blast was averted as security forces detected a car fitted with explosives in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was safely defused.

"A major incident of a vehicle borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by #Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army," the Kashmir zone police wrote on its Twitter handle.

According to sources, a white coloured private car was flagged by security forces at a mobile vehicle check point but the driver sped away.

They said the security forces fired few shots at the car, which they found abandoned some distance away.

During checking, an IED was found fitted in the vehicle, which was later defused, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.

