Vehicles with caste labels to be seized in Uttar Pradesh: Report

Vehicles in Uttar Pradesh will no longer be able to ply with caste identities displayed on windscreens or number plates. According to a report by Hindustan, upon instructions from the Prime Minister's Office, the state transport department has issued orders to seize any such vehicles.

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

Several vehicles in the state, from cars to e-rickshaws boldly display caste stickers — Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Pandit, Kshatriya, Lodhi — asserting their social status.

The report states that the issue came into the eye of government officials after Maharashtra teacher Harshal Prabhu wrote a letter describing the vehicles as 'casteist' and "a threat to the social fabric."

Additional Transport Commissioner Mukesh Chandra has ordered an immediate campaign against such vehicles and has ordered all the RTOs that whether caste is written on the vehicle or on the number plate, it should be immediately seized.