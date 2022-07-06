Movement suspended as India-Nepal border bridge cracks

Vehicular movement suspended after bridge on India-Nepal border develops cracks

Built by the British in 1830, the 40-metre long and 8-metre wide bridge is crucial for transportation between India and Nepal

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh,
  • Jul 06 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Cracks appeared on a nearly 200-year-old suspension bridge on the India-Nepal border in Jhoolaghat here prompting authorities to suspend traffic along it on Wednesday.

Built by the British in 1830, the 40-metre long and 8-metre wide bridge is crucial for transportation between India and Nepal.

"We have suspended traffic along the bridge for a day today so that it could be repaired and made safe for travel," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

Locals informed authorities about the bridge developing cracks on Tuesday.

According to Chauhan, the bridge was last repaired six years ago.

As the bridge is very old, a detailed project report is also being prepared for its permanent repairs, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
India
Nepal
Bridge
India News

What's Brewing

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Varanasi-based organisation seeks GI tag for 'shehnai'

Varanasi-based organisation seeks GI tag for 'shehnai'

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Mahindra theatre fest returns to Delhi with four plays

Mahindra theatre fest returns to Delhi with four plays

 