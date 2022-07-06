Vehicular movement suspended after bridge on India-Nepal border develops cracks

Cracks appeared on a nearly 200-year-old suspension bridge on the India-Nepal border in Jhoolaghat here prompting authorities to suspend traffic along it on Wednesday.

Built by the British in 1830, the 40-metre long and 8-metre wide bridge is crucial for transportation between India and Nepal.

"We have suspended traffic along the bridge for a day today so that it could be repaired and made safe for travel," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

Locals informed authorities about the bridge developing cracks on Tuesday.

According to Chauhan, the bridge was last repaired six years ago.

As the bridge is very old, a detailed project report is also being prepared for its permanent repairs, the official said.