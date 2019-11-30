Vendors wear helmets to sell onions at Rs 35/kg

An apex cooperative marketing society of Bihar on Thursday said it will sell onion at Rs 35 a kg here from Friday to provide relief to people from the skyrocketing price of the vegetable.

People thronged Biscomaun outlets waiting for hours to buy onions at a subsidised rate. Sellers wore helmets predicting public outrage.

Residents of the city are buying onion at a price between Rs 65 and Rs 75 per kg.

Each individual will get a maximum of two kg of onion at the rate of Rs 35 per kg, Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Ltd (BISCOMAUN) Chairman Sunil Singh told reporters.

Onion at the subsidized rate will be sold by BISCOMAUN personnel at 24 locations of the city including Saguna More, Rajiv Nagar More, Kankarbagh, Boring Road and near the state secretariat.

-With inputs from PTI and ANI