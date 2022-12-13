Veteran Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away here on Tuesday. He was 85.
Brahmpura, who was also a former MP, breathed his last at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here due to illness, said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.
Cheema said Brahmpura's cremation will take place at his native village Brahmpura in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.
Brahmpura was recently appointed as patron of the Shiromani Akali Dal when party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced reconstitution of the core committee.
Several senior party leaders including SAD chief Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia expressed grief over the demise of Brahmpura.
Brahmpura, a four-time MLA, had also represented Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 till 2019. He was often called 'Majhe Da Jarnail' (General of Majha).
