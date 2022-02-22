Right-wingers held for hijab protest at Surat school

VHP activists detained for protesting against girls wearing hijab at Surat school

The girls wearing hijab were not students of the school, but had gone there to attend a competitive exam

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Feb 22 2022, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 17:07 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

At least 12 activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were on Tuesday detained for protesting against a group of girls wearing hijab at a school in Gujarat's Surat, the police said.

The VHP activists were detained from the school premises, where they had gathered to protest against girls wearing hijab, inspector M B Rathod of Kapodra police station said. The girls wearing hijab were not students of the school, but had gone there to attend a competitive exam for which the institute was a venue, the official said.

Also Read — Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: Karnataka HC

Activists sporting saffron scarves protested peacefully at the school even as students gave their exams. The principal informed the police, which rushed to the site and detained them, he said. "We rushed to the school and detained 12 protesting members and brought them to the police station. No hindrance was caused to the girls taking the exam in a classroom," the inspector said.

Protesters claimed that the girls were attending school wearing hijab as part of a conspiracy to turn Gujarat into Shaheen Baug, a site of sit-in protest by Muslims against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, Surat Congress leader Aslam Cyclewala said some groups are deliberately trying to disturb peace in the state. "It appears to be a conspiracy of some right-wing outfits to disturb peace in Gujarat," he said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hijab row
Surat
Gujarat
India News
VHP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 