VHP demands nationwide anti-conversion law

The Centre should come up with an anti-conversion law on the lines of the draft bill in Karnataka, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded on Friday. The outfit is also mounting a mass awareness campaign nationwide to this effect.

Among other demands, the VHP said that a commission of inquiry along the lines of the Niyogi Commission and the Venugopal Commission should be set up. The saffron outfit has made similar demands for statewide legislation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from the draft bill in Karnataka, the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, anti-conversion laws have come into effect in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. The legislation in these states have penal provisions for forced religious conversions and can land those accused in jail for up to 10 years.

A functionary of the outfit said that they will launch a countrywide campaign in the next ten days.

In June, the joint secretary Surendra Jain issued a statement pressing these demands. “The VHP is of the view that now for a comprehensive inquiry into such atrocious forms of conversions, a commission of inquiry on the lines of the Niyogi Commission should be formed and mandated with jurisdiction to cover the entire country,” the statement said.

Earlier, the outfit had identified 70 places in Uttar Pradesh where they said Hindus were in fear of conversion.

In UP, 128 people were arrested under the anti-conversion law within a year of its implementation, and in MP, nine people were arrested.

