VHP organises 'Yajna' for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday organised 'Yajna' for fulfillment of its wish for the construction of a “magnificent” Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Through the chanting of scared Mantras of all four Vedas, it was prayed that may God remove all hurdles remaining in the way of the construction of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya without any further delay, fulfilling the wishes of the people,” the right wing outfit said in a statement.

Besides VHP activists, several local RSS leaders, BJP leaders and activists of other Hindu organisations participated in the 'Ram Mandir Nirman Mangal Kaamnapurti Yajna.'

“Time has come to see the results of our 500-year-old struggle. We hope that sacrifices performed during the Yajna will remove all hurdles left in the way of the construction of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya and fulfill our wishes,” VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

Concluding the hearing of the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya recently, the Supreme Court has reserved its order in the matter.