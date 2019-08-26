VHP rally clash in Raj: 25 detained, Sec 144 imposed

As many as 25 people have been detained and Section 144 has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in Gangapur City of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan following a communal clash during a VHP rally.

According to the police, tension prevailed after some unidentified people pelted stones at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally, on its foundation day on Sunday.

According to the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Gangpur City, Vijendra Meena, some miscreants apparently hurled stones inside the mosque on the VHP procession.

However, no injuries have been reported so far. Police have been extra cautious in the area to maintain law and order.

Sawai Madhopur SP Sudhir Chaudhary said, "Police had to vandalize six vehicles after minority community started pelting stones on VHP rally. The procession was crossing outside a mosque and they were raining slogans."

Following the incident,additional force has been deployed in Karauli and Bharatpur as well.

According to the police, FIRs have been registered by people from both the communities. "The matter is being investigated and police is also holding peace talks with the community leaders "

This is the second communal incident that took place in Rajasthan within a month. Two weeks ago, communal violence erupted in Jaipur and internet services had to be shut down in around 15 police stations in the walled city.