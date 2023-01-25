VHP, seers seek UCC, demand law against conversion, 'love jihad'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and several prominent Hindu seers Wednesday strongly advocated for a uniform civil code (UCC) in the country and strict laws to deal with conversion and 'love jihad' (Muslim youths marrying Hindu girls under false pretenses).

This was at a meeting held at the ongoing "Magh Mela", a month-long annual festival on the bank of the Sangam at Prayagraj in January/February in which millions of Hindu devotees take holy dip in the waters of Ganga, Yanu and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

"The country must implement a uniform civil code. It is essential to protect Hinduism. Social balance can be achieved only through the UCC," a senior Hindu seer said while speaking at the meeting, which was organised by the VHP.

Speakers at the meeting also voiced concern over conversion and increasing cases of alleged 'love jihad' and called for stricter laws to deal with them. "Conversion and love jihad pose a serious threat to Sanatan Dharma. We need strict laws to deal with them," another seer said.

A section of the seers also demanded a law against 'live-in relationship' saying that it was against the Indian value system.

Speakers sharply criticised political leaders who had recently demanded a ban on Ram Charit Manas and said that such leaders must be punished. "These leaders should be removed from the country."

A large number of saints from across the country took part in the two-day meeting which concluded on Wednesday.