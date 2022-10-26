VP Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers at Golden Temple

Dhankhar also partook in the 'langar' (community kitchen)

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Oct 26 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 15:50 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (center L) along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar (center R) pose during their visit at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here.

Dhankhar, who also partook in the 'langar' (community kitchen), was accorded a warm welcome by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Dhami had earlier told the media that the apex gurdwara body would also give a memorandum to the vice-president for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners).

He had said this issue was the "most important for the community as Sikh prisoners had not been released even after they had completed their sentences". Last month, the SGPC had sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for Dhankhar's day-long visit to Amritsar. He will also visit Jallianwalla Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Golden Temple
Amritsar
Punjab
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

 