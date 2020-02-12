Victim turns hostile, Delhi court acquits husband's relatives of rape charges

A Delhi court has acquitted the brother, father and the uncle of a woman's husband on charges of raping her in 2017 as she turned hostile and there could be no evidence regarding the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal acquitted the brother of the woman's husband, his father and the uncle of rape charges.

According to the woman's complaint, she suspected her husband of having an affair and when she objected to it, she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws.

On April 21, 2017, the woman was raped by her husband's brother, father and uncle and was left near her parental house two days later, the complaint alleged.

She had also alleged in her complaint that upon intimation, police had visited her in-­laws' house thrice in 2017. However, the matter was compromised every time.