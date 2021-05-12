Video of rape victim’s family being beaten goes viral

Video of rape victim’s father, brother being beaten goes viral, case registered

Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A case was registered on Wednesday against eight people, who could be seen thrashing a rape victim's father and brother with sticks in a viral video, police said here, adding one of the accused was arrested.

The video shows the two being attacked on the banks of Yamuna river. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Balkeshwar Ghat under Kamla Nagar Police Station, police said.

The victims, aged 45 and 20, were being treated at Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital.

Two of the accused in the viral video were identified as Rahul and Jogendra, who are named in the rape case of the 45-year-old's daughter.

They are out on bail, police said, adding the rape survivor was a minor when she was assaulted.

The accused attacked her father and brother after they refused to accept a compromise, they added.

Superintendent of Police, Agra, Botre Rohan Pramod told reporters that the arrested accused was identified as Vikas Gautam and efforts were on to nab the other seven.

