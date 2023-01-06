Video of snow-clad train displays ‘picturesque view’ of Kashmir

Snow-clad train displays ‘picturesque view’ of Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jan 06 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 14:31 ist
A panoramic view of a train passing through a snow-laden valley from Banihal to Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: Twitter/@raosahebdanve

As north India is reeling under an intense cold wave, with mountainous regions witnessing snowfall, the Ministry of Railways shared a video of a train running through snow-covered tracks in Kashmir.

The 35-second video, shot earlier this week when the valley received moderate snowfall, shows the train, running between Banihal in the Jammu region to Baramulla in north Kashmir, passing through the Hamre railway station, which has turned completely white.

The clip shows the entire railway station and railway tracks covered in snow with the “picturesque view” of the valley.

The 137-km Baramulla-Banihal stretch falls under the Jammu-Baramulla Railway link project. It connects the Kashmir valley with the Jammu railway station. World’s highest railway bridge and India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge are being built on this route.

On a normal day, at least 15 pairs of trains run regularly from Baramulla to Banihal and carry almost 30,000 passengers, including students and employees. The intra-Kashmir train was flagged off by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in October 2008 from Nowgam station in Srinagar.

The government of India plans to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari through train service and the work on the project has been going on for years. However, it has been delayed due to several reasons that include the hilly terrains through which the train has to pass.

