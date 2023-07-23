UP: Video of students indulging in obscene act viral

Video of two UP college students indulging in obscene act goes viral

The college principal has ordered a probe into the incident and said legal action will be taken against the culprits.

DH News Service, Shahjahanpur
  • Jul 23 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 16:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video of two students allegedly indulging in an obscene act inside the Government Medical College here has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the purported video, a group of paramedical students can be seen sitting in a hall while two of them -- a male and a female -- indulge in an obscene act.

Also Read | Bike taxi captain arrested after 'masturbating' during ride with woman customer

College Principal Rajesh Kumar told PTI on Sunday that the process to identify the students is on.

The matter is being investigated and legal action will be taken after identifying them. This is a serious matter and we will not let anyone tarnish the image of the college, Kumar said.

