Video reveals Sonbhadra horror

A video that has gone viral has revealed the real horror that occurred at Umbha village in Sonbhadra district last week.

Ten tribal people were killed and over two dozen others injured in a violent clash between a village panchayat chief and members of 'Gond' tribes over a land dispute at the village.

The video captured the violent clash between the two groups. Scores of people, carrying lathis, could be seen attacking each other. Sound of gun shots is also heard.

One could clearly see tractors lined up on one side of the road. People could be heard shouting to others to run for safety. A few bodies are also seen near the battlefield.

Though it was not clear how the video was recorder, the police claim that it might have been made by someone, who was standing at a distance and was not part of either of the warring groups.

"We are trying to verify the authenticity of the video... If it is genuine, it may help us nab the real culprits," said a senior police official in Sonbhadra.

Police have so far arrested 29 people, including the village panchayat chief Yagyadutt Bhurtia, who had led the attack.

The carnage has triggered a nationwide outrage putting the Yogi Adityanath government on the back foot and giving the Opposition a huge issue to corner the state government.

The Opposition members raised the issue in the state Assembly on Monday and disrupted the proceedings. The house witnessed an uproar as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) members shouted slogans against the government and said that the government has failed completely on the law and order front.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had embarked on a dharna after being denied permission to visit the victims in the village.