Video showing sanitation workers being applauded in Punjab goes viral

Amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, a video showing sanitation workers being applauded, showered with flower petals and being offered garlands made of currency notes in Punjab's Nabha area has gone viral on social media.

Taking note of the video, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said "adversity is bringing out intrinsic goodness.”

As two sanitation workers along with their cart enter a residential area in Nabha which is in Patiala, residents standing on roof of their houses started showering them with flower petals and also clapped, as per one-minute video.

#WATCH Punjab: Residents of Nabha in Patiala applauded sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on them. Some even offered garlands of currency notes to one of the workers. #COVID19 (31-3-2020) pic.twitter.com/238f6oBlWn — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

The video also shows three residents coming out of their homes and giving them garlands of currency notes while patting their backs.

They also thanked them for their services.

While sharing the video clip on his Twitter handle, Chief Minister said, "Pleased to see the applause & affection showered by people of Nabha on the sanitation worker. It's heartening to note how adversity is bringing out the intrinsic goodness in all of us. Let's keep it up & cheer our frontline warriors in this War Against Covid-19."

Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP and wife of Chief Minister also shared the video on her twitter handle.

"Delighted to share with you such a heartwarming gesture of people of Nabha for sanitation workers in acknowledging their contribution during these crucial times. Their dedication and devotion to duty is commendable. I join whole of Patiala in saluting them,” she tweeted.

Punjab has reported 42 coronavirus cases in the state.