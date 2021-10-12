UP teacher makes student wash her car; probe ordered

Video shows student cleaning teacher's car; Uttar Pradesh officials order probe

In the video, it purportedly shows the primary school student cleaning his teacher's car in a school in Faridpur village of Sikandrabad block

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr ,
  • Oct 12 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An investigation has been ordered after a viral video recently showed a student allegedly cleaning a teacher's car in a primary school in Sikandrabad block here, officials said.

In the video, it purportedly shows the primary school student cleaning his teacher's car in a school in Faridpur village of Sikandrabad block.

As the video spread on social media, Basic Education Officer Akhand Pratap Singh has asked officials to investigate the matter and take strict action against the guilty.

Singh said he has taken cognisance of the matter and it will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, he added. 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahr
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 