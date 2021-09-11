Video shows students cleaning school premises in UP, headmaster suspended

The headmaster of a primary school was suspended after a video of students being made to clean the school was posted on social media, a senior official said here on Saturday.
The video shot at the primary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area, showed boys and girls cleaning the school.
After a preliminary inquiry, the headmaster of the school, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said.
A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the Block Education Officer, Nagar Nirbhay Kumar Singh has been directed to submit the inquiry report within 15 days, the BSA added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Delhi rain this month so far highest since 1944
McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu
Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims