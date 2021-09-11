Students clean school in UP, headmaster suspended

Video shows students cleaning school premises in UP, headmaster suspended

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Sep 11 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 20:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

The headmaster of a primary school was suspended after a video of students being made to clean the school was posted on social media, a senior official said here on Saturday.

The video shot at the primary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area, showed boys and girls cleaning the school.

After a preliminary inquiry, the headmaster of the school, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the Block Education Officer, Nagar Nirbhay Kumar Singh has been directed to submit the inquiry report within 15 days, the BSA added.

