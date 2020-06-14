Videographer stabbed to death by three men in Delhi's Rohini

A 37-year-old videographer was allegedly stabbed to death by three men outside his house after an argument over some issue in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Bharat Bhushan, lived with his family in Karn Vihar area in a three-storey house, they said.

On Thursday night around 11 pm, Bhushan's friend came to Karn Vihar area and called him to meet outside his house, a senior police officer said.

"Bhushan and his friend had an argument over some issue, following which the man called his two friends who came there on a scooter. The accused stabbed him in his chest and fled," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said.

When the victim's family heard the noise, they rushed outside the house and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Police have identified the accused and are trying to nab them, the DCP added.