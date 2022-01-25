Vigil intensified along J&K border amid infiltration threat

Amid specific inputs that over 100 militants were waiting along the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as well as International Border (IB) to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, Army and BSF have further stepped up patrolling to foil any such attempts.

Infiltration along the LoC and the IB had almost dried up after India and Pakistan agreed in February last year to restore peace on borders. However, sources said Pakistan has been desperate to import terror once again in the last few months.

“For the first time in the last 32 years of militancy, the number of active militants in Kashmir has come down below 200. The relentless anti-militancy operations by security forces have broken the backbone of terror organisations in Kashmir and to send reinforcements, Pakistan has once again started to push infiltrators,” sources said.

Inspector General of BSF, Kashmir, Raja Babu Singh said that after the ceasefire agreement last year, the overall situation along the LoC remained peaceful “but the fresh intelligence inputs suggest that 104 to 135 militants are ready to sneak into this side.”

He also said that some guides have crossed over to the other side of LoC and their movement and their families are under the constant watch of security agencies.

Pakistan had also activated more launch pads along the LoC and a good number of them are opposite Rajouri-Poonch belt in the Jammu region, sources said. After infiltrating through Rajouri and Poonch, the militants find it easier to reach the Shopian district of south Kashmir via Mughal Road.

A BSF spokesperson said that they were on a high alert along the border. “We are carrying out extensive anti-tunneling drive, special patrolling and depth area domination despite extremely hostile weather conditions,” he said.

“To strengthen the border domination, mobilisation of troops has been done,” he said and added that in view of possible security challenges ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, vigil has been further strengthened.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

