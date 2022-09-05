Village becomes first in UP to give every home RO water

Village becomes first in Uttar Pradesh to provide RO water to every household

IANS
IANS, Bareilly,
  • Sep 05 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 09:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A village in Bareilly district has become the first village in Uttar Pradesh to have RO water in every household, as part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat initiative.

The Bhartaul village has as many as four RO plants to make clean drinking water available to all.

The authorities plan to set up more ROs in the near future.

According to village head Pravesh Kumari, "till now, four ROs have been installed and more will be set up. Our village has all the facilities".

Chief Development Officer (CDO), Bareilly, Jag Pravesh said that the move will save people from water-borne diseases.

"The village is already established under 'Adarsh Gram Panchayat'. A total of four RO plants have been installed to provide clean water to all. More plants will be set up. It will save people from water-borne diseases," he said.

