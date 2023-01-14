Village defence guard sees 'suspicious' movement in Rajouri, opens fire

A village defence guard (VDG) opened fire after allegedly noticing a suspicious movement in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday night, sources said.
Village defence guards (VDGs) have been activated and given weapons in the Jammu region, especially in the border district of Rajouri, after twin terror attacks in Dhangri village that left seven people dead.
A VDG, Yashpal, fired a few rounds in the air from his gun after two suspicious persons came to his house in Androla village at around 8.30 pm, the sources said.
The suspects escaped taking the advantage of darkness, they added.
