Village pradhan's husband shot dead in Lucknow

  • Dec 20 2020, 23:13 ist
The husband of a village pradhan was shot dead in Mohanlalganj area of the state capital on Sunday, police said.

Sujeet Kumar Pandey, who is also the leader of a local traders association, was attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the evening, police said.

His wife is the pradhan of Indrajeet Khera village.

"Eight bullet pellets were recovered from the spot, and Pandey also fired at his attackers. He had a licenced pistol," Lucknow's Commissioner of Police D K Thakur said citing eyewitnesses.

Someone who knew Pandey's daily routine may be responsible for the attack, police said.

Pandey was killed while he was on his way to a brick kiln that he owned. The attackers were waiting for him at the gate of the kiln, police said.

The local people pelted stones at the attackers but they escaped, they added.

Pandey was taken to Medanta Hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

