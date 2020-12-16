Villager shot at in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 16 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 14:58 ist
A 38-year-old man was shot at and injured by an unidentified assailant outside his house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations suggested personal rivalry as the reason behind the incident, the official said.

The man identified as Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Draaj village, was evacuated to hospital and his condition is stated to be “stable”.            

A case has been registered.

