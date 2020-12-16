Villager shot at in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A 38-year-old man was shot at and injured by an unidentified assailant outside his house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Wednesday.
Preliminary investigations suggested personal rivalry as the reason behind the incident, the official said.
The man identified as Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Draaj village, was evacuated to hospital and his condition is stated to be “stable”.
A case has been registered.
