Vinay Kumar to be India's next ambassador to Myanmar

Vinay Kumar to be India's next ambassador to Myanmar

Kumar, a 1992-batch IFS officer, is presently serving as the additional secretary at the MEA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 22:50 ist
Vinay Kumar. Credit: Twitter/ @vkumar1969

Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as the additional secretary at the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a brief statement.

Vinay Kumar will succeed Saurabh Kumar, who has been serving as the Indian envoy to Myanmar since January 2019.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Ministry of External Affairs
Myanmar
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

 