Vinesh slams those 'spreading fake' news about protest

Vinesh hits out at those 'spreading fake' reports about their protest

Vinesh, along with Olympic medallist grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, is at the forefront of the protest against WFI chief

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2023, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 19:56 ist
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Credit: PTI Photo

Borrowing a verse from Urdu poet Abid Adeeb, Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Monday launched a broadside against those "spreading fake news" about the wrestlers' protest, accusing them of "trembling" in front of a "goon".

Vinesh, along with Olympic medallist grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, is at the forefront of the protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually harassing women.

"Do those who spread fake news even realise the trauma that women wrestlers are going through? Weak media has legs that start trembling in front of a goon's hunter, not a female wrestler," Vinesh tweeted.

To conclude her tweet, Vinesh remembered these lines by Abid Adeeb, "Jahah pohonch ke kadam dagmagaye hain sab ke usi mukam se ab apna raasta hoga (Where everyone's steps have wavered to reach, from the same place will now have its way)."

Also Read | Will continue our fight till we get justice: Sakshi, Bajrang; rubbish reports of withdrawal from protest

Earlier in the day, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia said they will continue their fight for justice, asserting that none of the wrestlers have backed down and rubbished reports of their withdrawal from the protest.

The news of our withdrawing from the movement is just a "rumour", Punia said, adding that the report of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also "false".

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including one minor. He has denied all the charges.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

VINESH PHOGAT
Wrestlers
WFI
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News
Sakshi Malik

Related videos

What's Brewing

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

 