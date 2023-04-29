'Don't weaken stir': Vinesh Phogat slams cousin Babita

Vinesh Phogat asks cousin Babita not to weaken wrestlers' protest

Babita had earlier tweeted about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 21:06 ist
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik addresses a press conference during their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. credit: PTI Photo

A war of words broke out on Saturday between Phogat cousins Vinesh and Babita with the former asking the latter not to "weaken" the ongoing protest by the wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since Sunday, demanding criminal action against Singh over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation.

Also Read | Won't let anyone use platform for political gains: Bajrang Punia

"If you are not standing for the rights of aggrieved female wrestlers, Babita sister, I request you with folded hands not to weaken our movement. It has taken years for female wrestlers to speak up against their abusers. You are also a woman, try to understand our pain," Vinesh tweeted.

Babita had earlier tweeted about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers.

"Priyanka Vadra reached Jantar Mantar with her personal secretary Sandeep Singh to seek justice for women wrestlers, but this person himself has been accused of misbehaving women and insulting a Dalit woman,” Babita, who contested and lost in the last Haryana Assembly elections from BJP ticket, said in her tweet.

The Delhi Police Friday registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Also Read | If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: Brij Bhushan

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

