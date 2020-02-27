Violence in Delhi over CAA draws global attention

The violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi drew the attention of the international community.

Eliot Engel, chairman of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed concern over the violent clashes, which resulted in the death of at least 24 people and injured many others.

“Chairman @RepEliotEngel: Deeply troubled by the deaths from the communal violence in India over the past couple of days,” the US House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted, adding, “The right to protest is a key aspect in democracy, but they must remain peaceful and police must ensure the safety of all.”

The US Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) also stated that it was alarmed by the violence in the national capital of India. “USCIRF is alarmed by reports of deadly mob violence targeting Muslims in New Delhi, #India and urges the #Modi government to rein in mobs and protect religious minorities and others who have been targeted,” the commission tweeted.

Soon after Modi government got the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10, the USCIRF – an “independent, bipartisan federal government entity” established by the American Congress – said that it would enshrine “a pathway to citizenship for immigrants”—specifically excluding Muslims and setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion.

The commission had even called upon President Donald Trump’s Administration to consider imposing sanctions on Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of India.

US panel concerned

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee too expressed concern over the CAA in the past, stating that “any religious test for citizenship” would undermine the “most basic democratic tenet”.

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, is also following the situation in Delhi. People “should be allowed to demonstrate peacefully, and that security forces show restraint” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of the UN Secretary General, said.