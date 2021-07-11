Violence mars UP Panchayat elections, cop alleges BJP workers brought bombs

Incidents of violence marred the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections as BJP claimed a "historic victory" on Saturday while the Opposition parties slammed the Yogi Adityanath-government for the clashes across the states.

According to state police, clashes and other untoward incidents were reported from 17 districts during the election process and orders have been issued to respective district police heads to take strict action against those responsible for it.

A senior police officer in Etawah reportedly accused the BJP workers of slapping him. "Sir, I have been slapped. BJP workers have also brought bombs," Additional Superintendent of Police (city) of Etawah Prashant Kumar Prasad is heard telling a senior over the phone in a viral video.

Etawah police spokesperson confirmed the incident on Sunday. The incident took place in the Barhpura block of the district. A case has been registered against one identified and some unidentified people, he said.

A woman BDC member's saree was also pulled in front of police officers, alleged the Congress and sought an apology from the state government. After the videos went viral on social media, National Commission for Women has demanded action from UP Police.

In another incident, the brother-in-law of a block development committee member was killed in Bahraich as he resisted an alleged attempt to abduct his relative by a BJP candidate's husband and supporters ahead of the polls.

In Hathras, a Samajwadi Party worker was injured after being shot. The BJP and SP workers clashed in Chandauli district where incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism of motorcycles were seen. The police used sticks to handle the fighting supporters, according to an NDTV report.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, an SP candidate was allegedly manhandled by BJP workers, after which six policemen were suspended and the administration ordered a magisterial probe.

According to a report from Sonbhadra, after the election of the BJP candidate in Nagwan block, SP workers alleged rigging in the counting and created a ruckus in which policemen including a Circle Officer and a former chairman of Robertsganj Municipality were injured. Some vehicles were also damaged by the miscreants.

Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Amarendra Prasad Singh said that in Nagwan block after BJP candidate Alok Singh was declared the winner, SP workers started protesting and pelted stones when police tried to clear the area, prompting the cops to lathi-charge.

CO Sadar Ashish Mishra and a policeman were injured in this incident, he said.

The BJP on Saturday claimed victory on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs in the state. Though at most of the places, counting had been completed, it was still continuing in some areas as of Saturday night.

The panchayat election results are an important morale-booster for the BJP ahead of assembly polls next year in the politically crucial state as it had drawn a lot of flak over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(with inputs from PTI)