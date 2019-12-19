Violence rocks Lucknow, Police outposts torched

Lucknow witnessed large scale violence during CAA protests on Thursday with the people torching police outposts, buses and other vehicles.

Groups of protesters, who also included women and children, came out on the streets at many places in the city and held demonstrations catching the cops unaware.

At least two police outposts in the walled city areas, sources said. Several motorbikes were torched in Thakurganj, Madeyganj, Parivartan Chowk, Khadra and other areas.

Police made lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the mobs.

The media personnel were also attacked and some OB vans of TV channels were damaged.