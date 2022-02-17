Violent clashes in UP's Moradabad after molestation incident

Clashes in UP's Moradabad after molestation incident

One person was injured in the clashes that took place on Wednesday evening

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 17 2022, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 11:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Violent clashes erupted in Moondapande village of the district after some boys allegedly molested girls of another community.

One person was injured in the clashes that took place on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to the district hospital.

Superintendent of police (city) of Moradabad, Akhilesh Bhadauria, said that a case has been registered against seven of the accused.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area to ensure peace.

According to reports, some teenage girls had gone to the fields when nearly eight to nine boys stood in their way, passing comments.

The matter took a turn for the worse when the girls' relatives reached the spot. One of the accused was caught and beaten up.

Since the boys and the girls belonged to two different villages and separate communities, people from both sides came face-to-face, which led to a clash.

The matter was settled once police reached the spot.

A probe revealed that the accused had started misbehaving when the girls protested. The younger brother of one of the girls was also beaten up by the accused, police said.

Tension prevailed after the incident. SP Babloo Kumar reached the spot along with the police force.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Moondapande, Sanjay Panchal, told reporters: "The police reached the spot in time and arrested two of the accused. After their arrest, angry villagers wanted us to hand over the accused to them. However, the matter was resolved when the SP (city) assured them of a fair probe. We have registered a case under Sections 354, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC. A search is on for the other accused."

He said that efforts are also being made to identify the other boys involved in the incident.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Molestation
Moradabad

