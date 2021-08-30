Viral fever, dengue kill 50, including 40 kids in UP

Viral fever, dengue claim 50 lives, including that of 40 children in Uttar Pradesh

40 children have reportedly died from viral fever and dengue in Firozabad district alone in the past six days

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 30 2021, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 17:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 50 people, mostly children, have died from viral fever and dengue in some districts in Uttar Pradesh in the past few days.

According to the reports, 40 children have died from viral fever and dengue in Firozabad district alone in the past six days.

BJP lawmaker from Firozabad Manish Aseeja said that scores of children were down with viral fever and dengue in the district and were being treated at different hospitals. ''I have reports of at least 40 deaths,'' he said.

Deaths were also reported from the neighbouring Mainpuri and Mathura districts. Sources said that eight children have died at Koh village in Mathura. Medical teams had been rushed to the village to collect samples of the residents.

Reports said that patients, mostly children, complaining of symptoms of viral fever and dengue were also admitted to hospitals in the Kanpur district.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Firozabad on Monday and inspected the medical facilities being provided to the affected people at hospitals.

He attributed the spread of the disease to ''lack of awareness'' among the people and said that the district officials had been directed to provide every possible medical care to the patients.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
viral fever
dengue
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

No cash, gas to run from Ida: We can't afford to leave

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

'Desert': Drying Euphrates threatens disaster in Syria

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

An athlete’s torment: ACL Injury 

The poor record of NHRC

The poor record of NHRC

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

 