Viral fever, dengue claim 50 lives, including that of 40 children in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 50 people, mostly children, have died from viral fever and dengue in some districts in Uttar Pradesh in the past few days.

According to the reports, 40 children have died from viral fever and dengue in Firozabad district alone in the past six days.

BJP lawmaker from Firozabad Manish Aseeja said that scores of children were down with viral fever and dengue in the district and were being treated at different hospitals. ''I have reports of at least 40 deaths,'' he said.

Deaths were also reported from the neighbouring Mainpuri and Mathura districts. Sources said that eight children have died at Koh village in Mathura. Medical teams had been rushed to the village to collect samples of the residents.

Reports said that patients, mostly children, complaining of symptoms of viral fever and dengue were also admitted to hospitals in the Kanpur district.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Firozabad on Monday and inspected the medical facilities being provided to the affected people at hospitals.

He attributed the spread of the disease to ''lack of awareness'' among the people and said that the district officials had been directed to provide every possible medical care to the patients.