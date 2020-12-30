Beware of scam calls over coronavirus vaccine

Voice phishing: People in Bhopal get scam calls over coronavirus vaccine

Do not share bank details with any stranger over the phone

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 30 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

As India gears up to roll-out the much-awaited coronavirus vaccine, scam calls, also known as vishing or voice phishing, rear their ugly head, looking to seize this opportunity.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people received scam calls asking them to pay money and get themselves registered to get vaccinated, according to an NDTV report. The state cyber cell issued an alert after complaints surfaced regarding this issue, warning people not to share their bank details with any stranger over the phone, or download any mobile app on the request of such callers, and click any link sent via email, text message or social media.

On Monday, a man in Bhopal got a call asking him to pay Rs 500 to get his family registered and get vaccinated in the first phase. In another instance, a student approached the cyber cell and filed a complaint in a similar case. He mentioned that he received a phone call from an unknown person who asked for his bank account number and Aaadhar details for providing priority access to the vaccine.

"Cyber fraudsters have found a new way to get bank account details, we have advised people not to share any OTP or other bank details and not to click on any link that promises a coronavirus vaccine shot. Online fraudsters are also sending phishing emails and links over emails, text messages and social media," Cyber Cell SP Dr Gurkaran Singh to NDTV.
 

 

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bhopal
scam
Phishing

