Voter turnout rise shows attacks cannot derail democracy in J&K: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the "rise" in voter turnout in the local body polls shows attacks cannot derail democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Thakur's comments came while he was campaigning in favour of BJP candidates for the ongoing district development council polls in the Union territory.

“The attack on DDC candidate in Anantnag is an act of cowardice and desperation by terrorists. The ballot will emerge more powerful than the bullet once again because the people of J&K want a secure future," he said.

The Union minister of state for Finance and Corporate Affairs said the government has taken all measures to ensure free and fair elections and that every voter is able to vote for the future of J&K.

The eight-phase DDC polls in the UT are being held from November 28 to December 19.

The first two phases of the polls held on November 28 and December 1 recorded voter turnouts of 52 per cent and 48.62 per cent respectively. In the third phase held on Friday, 43 per cent voters had cast their vote till 1 PM.

Attacking the Gupta alliance formed by political parties of the erstwhile state, Thakur claimed that after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the "Gupkar Gang" has become "desperate".

"They considered J&K their personal estate and that era has come to an end. The people have given them a befitting reply by coming out in higher numbers to cast their vote. Neither is there an atmosphere of fear nor fraud,” he said.

Thakur further said the BJP believes in the politics of development for all, decisive action and democracy.

He said during the third phase of polling "we saw long queues of voters, so many elderly voters, some over 100 years of age and many from remote locations. They have come out to vote because they believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of development and proactive measures to kickstart growth in this region.”