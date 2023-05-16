Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in Uttar Pradesh's Hasanpur: Report

A 25-year-old independent candidate won the recently held civic elections in Uttar Pradesh even after her death as citizens voted for her in large numbers as they liked her "kind and warm nature", according to a report by The Times of India.

Ashiya Bi, who passed away on April 20 due to acute lung and abdominal infection, had filed her nomination April 16 for the post of member of ward 17 in Hasanpur municipality (Nagar Palika), which has more than 30 wards.

"Ashiya made friends easily and people didn't want to break the promise of support they gave her and hence the result," a resident, Mohammed Zakir told the publication.

She reportedly wanted to dive into politics to serve people. "The post of the member from ward 17 was reserved for women. Though she never fought an election earlier, she decided to take the plunge into politics to serve people. She reached out to them and won hearts with her calm demeanour. Sadly, she died during treatment and could not fulfill her dream. But people still voted for her. Election results are proof of the love they had for her," Ashiya’s husband, Muntajeeb Ahmed, told the publication.

Ahmed, who runs a milk dairy in the city, married Ashiya last year. He added that election results were a proof of how much people admired her. Ashiya polled nearly 44 per cent votes in the race for the municipal civic body.

"Ashiya was an independent candidate; she died soon after nominations. The results are out and it cannot be dismissed, but we have to move forward with the procedure. Polls for the same position will be held again," Ashok Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hasanpur told the publication.

The polling for the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh was held in two phases on May 4 and 11 and the counting of the votes for both phases took place on May 13.